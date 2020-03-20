Mariah Gavin Wright -- Georgia
Mariah Gavin Wright -- Georgia

GEORGIA -- Mariah Gavin Wright, 79, of Georgia and formerly of Eutawville, S.C., died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Seasons Hospice, Cumming, Ga.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call the funeral home. Visit our website www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mariah Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

