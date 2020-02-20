Maria Tawan Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Ms. Maria Tawan Wright, 36, of 115 Cade Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel, with Elder Joseph Grant officiating. Burial will be in the Emanuel AME Church cemetery.
She died Friday, Feb. 15, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Denise Dudley, 115 Cade Drive, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.
