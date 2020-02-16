Maria Tawan Wright -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Maria Tawan Wright -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Maria Tawan Wright, 36, of 115 Cade Drive, died Feb. 14, 2020, at tRMC after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Denise Dudley, 115 Cade Drive, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Maria Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News