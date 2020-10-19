Marguerite Legare Smith Wannamaker -- Orangeburg

Margie was born in Greenville on July 18th,1930, the daughter of Bessie Melchers and Russell Estes Smith. She graduated from Winthrop University in 1951, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. After college, she moved to Orangeburg when she married Wallace Thompson Austelle Jr. and pursued her career in education. Margie was a lifelong educator, having taught from kindergarten, to second grade, to Japanese employees learning southern English. She was deeply faithful and involved in Orangeburg Lutheran Church. She was fond of her summer trips to the beach and will be remembered for her delicious cooking and skilled Shagging. Margie was known for her vitality, determination, and accompanying laughter. She loved her family and her friends, both of which she had many.