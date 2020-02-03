{{featured_button_text}}

AIKEN -- Mrs. Margie Wright Brown, 88, of 533 Horry St. NE, Aiken, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

