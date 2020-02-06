{{featured_button_text}}
Margie Wright Brown

AIKEN -- The funeral service for Mrs. Margie Wright Brown, 88, of 533 Horry St. NE, Aiken, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Aiken Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1714 Columbia Hwy. N., Aiken. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens in Aiken.

Mrs. Brown will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

She passed away Saturday, Feb. 1.

Viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 804 Collins Ave., Aiken.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 804 Collins Ave., Aiken, SC 29801.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call W B. Crumel Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments