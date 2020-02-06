AIKEN -- The funeral service for Mrs. Margie Wright Brown, 88, of 533 Horry St. NE, Aiken, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Aiken Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1714 Columbia Hwy. N., Aiken. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens in Aiken.
Mrs. Brown will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.
She passed away Saturday, Feb. 1.
You have free articles remaining.
Viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 804 Collins Ave., Aiken.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 804 Collins Ave., Aiken, SC 29801.
Friends may visit at the residence and also call W B. Crumel Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.