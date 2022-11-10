Margie Wiles Collier -- Providence community

PROVIDENCE COMMUNITY -- Margie Wiles Collier, 91, of the Providence community, Holly Hill, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Providence United Methodist Church, 4833 Old State Road, Holly Hill. The family will receive friends there after the service. The funeral will be conducted by her grandson, Gabriel Paul Collier, assisted by the Rev. Terry Martin and the Rev. Rebecca Rowell.

The daughter of the late Ransom E. Wiles and Cora M. Wiles, Margie was born and grew up in Bowman. Following her graduation from Bowman High School, she attended Winthrop College.

When she married Freddie W. "Billy" Collier in 1951, she moved to the Providence community where she spent the rest of her life. After his early death in 1969, she was a widow for 53 years.

She was a member of the Providence United Methodist Church and served as church custodian for over 40 years. In 1990, she was the first “Mother of the Year,” selected by members of the church. She was an active member of the Providence United Methodist Women, serving in many capacities.

She was named “Woman of the Year” by the UMW in 2002. In addition to those positions with the church, she worked as lunchroom supervisor in the Holly Hill school district.

Twenty-five years were spent at Dantzler Elementary School and three years at Holly Hill Middle School. There were times when she recognized that some students did not have sufficient food at home, and she made sure they were fed especially well while they were at school. Though probably not following strict protocol, she even sent food home with some of the children at times and was happy to see results right before her eyes.

Children from one of those families often visited her when they became successful adults. Her kind deeds were well rewarded when she saw the good citizens they had become.

After the death of her husband, she was a role model for other single parents. Some years after his death, she welcomed her husband's aunt into their home where “Aunt Bess” became a part of their tight-knit family.

Margie was a part of any activities in which her children and grandchildren were involved. In turn, they also formed a strong protective shell around her.

In later years, she was welcomed into the home of her youngest daughter, Kittie, where she spent the rest of her life.

Margie is survived by her children, Debbie Bair of Bowman, Russell "Rusty" Collier (Courtney) and Kittie Lynne Collier, both of the Providence community; daughter-in-law, Anne Collier of Mooresville, N.C.; brother-in-law, Richard Davidson of Santee; grandchildren, David Collier, Josh Bair, William Collier, Wesley Collier (Kalyn) and Gabriel Collier; step-grandchildren, Chris Bair (Melissa) and Jason Bair (Caryn). Also, great-grandchildren, Dylan, Nathan, Myers and Madalyn Collier; step-great-grandchildren, Millie, Nathan, Noah and Sam Bair. She will be greatly missed by her friend and faithful companion, Carol Profit.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Terrell W. Collier; son-in-law, Vance Bair; and great-grandson, Ryan D. Collier; as well as brothers, Eugene Wiles and Lawton Wiles, and sister, Gussie Davidson.

Memorials may be made to Providence United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 2988 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).