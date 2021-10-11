Margie Vice Moorer Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Margie Vice Moorer Smith, 96, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 8,2021, at Magnolia Place Memory Care in Orangeburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Thompson Home Funeral Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., in Orangeburg. The Rev. Lois J. Helms and the Rev. Marie Ray will be officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2688 McCords Ferry Road in Lone Star.
Pallbearers will be Guy Moorer, Chandler Moorer, David Moorer, Adam Moorer, Layton Oswald, and Tim Ladd.
Margie was born on Oct. 29, 1924, in Lone Star. She was the daughter of the late David Eugene Vice and Hattie Weldon Vice. Margie retired from McWaters Office Supply in Columbia in 1987. She was a lifetime resident of Cameron and member of Cameron UMC until its closing and then joined Wesley Grove UMC in Cordova.
Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Jeanette (Larry) Jeffcoat of Cordova; son, Gregg (Donna) Moorer of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Guy (Jamie) Moorer of Cope, Michele Jeffcoat of Cordova, Crystal (Tim) Ladd of Cordova, David (Jennifer) Moorer of Orangeburg, Adam (Jessica) Moorer of Lexington; 11 great-grandchildren; cousin, Frances (Robert) Weaver; and a former daughter-in-law, Beverly Stillinger.
Margie was predeceased by husbands, Percy Guiles Moorer Sr., Howard Sidney Smith, a son, Percy Guiles Moorer Jr., granddaughter, Lane Moorer Oswald, sister, Willie Jean Wadford, brothers, Mark Vice Sr., and McClure Vice.
Family and friends may call at the residence of Larry and Jeanette Jeffcoat, 1672 Legrand Smoak St., Cordova.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund at 2688 McCords Ferry Road in Lone Star, SC 29030.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Longwood Plantation, Magnolia Place and Caitlyn Boan with Amedisys Home Health for their love and support shown to our loved one and family.
