Margie Stroman Roberts -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Margie Stroman Roberts, 81, of Cameron, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Gene Ball will be officiating.

Mrs. Roberts was born Margie Ruth Troutman on Nov. 24, 1940, in Elloree. She was the daughter of the late Shellie Jacob Troutman and the late Neelie Jane Cherry Troutman. She was preceded in death by husbands, Lawrence Stroman and Harry Roberts; sons, Harry Layne Smith, and an infant son; brothers, Hiram Troutman, Eleby Troutman, Laurie Troutman, John David Troutman; sisters, Betty Pendarvis and Shirley Jackson.

Survivors include her children, Katrina Roberts Johnson and son-in-law, Victor Johnson, H. Lee Roberts Jr., Mark Roberts and Richard Linscomb, Nina J. Roberts; grandchildren, Zackery Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Joshua Johnson; sister, Sarah Shipley; sister-in-law, Barbara Troutman Godwin; a special family friend, Mildred Cornelius; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 4, P.O. 1511, Orangeburg, SC 29116, or to Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.