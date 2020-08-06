You have permission to edit this article.
Margie Mae Montgomery -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Ms. Margie Mae Montgomery of Denmark died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in the New Memorial (Community) Cemetery, Daily Road, Denmark.

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Montgomery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

