Margie Lawrence -- Gastonia, N.C.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Margie Ann Darby Lawrence, born March 12, 1945, to the late Henry and Annie Riley Darby, passed away peacefully May 6, 2020 at a nursing home in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Margie was a graduate of Wilkinson High, class of 1963, in Orangeburg. Margie was married to the late Robert L. Lawrence. Margie worked in the food service industry for many years in New York before retiring to become a stay-at-home wife and mother and foster mother.
She leaves behind her daughter, Misty Lawrence Glover; two grandsons: Deon and Joshua Glover; daughter: Fatima Reeves; two grands, Jayden and Jay-Lee; sisters Bertha Walters, Connie Peters, Ada Lenhardt (Cecil) and Marilyn Darby; brothers: John Darby (Banita) and Harold Darby (Hazel); and nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Family and friends that Margie has touched can call her daughter, Misty Glover at 704-898-9107, and sister Connie Peters, at 803-531-9702.
Because of COVID-19, we will make arrangements at a later date.
Arrangements were by Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia.
