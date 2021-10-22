Margie L. 'Dollie' Pearson -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Margie L. "Dollie" Pearson, 82, of 227 Avocado Drive, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Live Oak AME Church, Vance, with the Rev. Fedrick Wilson, pastor, officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the services and when visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence after 3 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.