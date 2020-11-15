 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margie Earley Hallman -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Margie Earley Hallman -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Margie Earley Hallman, 85, of Orangeburg passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News