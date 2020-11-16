Margie Earley Hallman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Margie Earley Hallman, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was the wife of Henry “Shine” Hallman.

Margie was born in Orangeburg to the late J. Bryan Earley and Leora “Ocey” Reese Earley. She was the owner of Kids ‘n Stuff daycare until her retirement. She was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church, the May Dixon Mission Group and was the Sunday School secretary.

Survivors include her husband; brother, B. Reese Earley (Freida); grandchildren, Misty Carlton Girts (Jonathan) and Player Reese Aston; son-in-law, Bill Aston; great-grandchildren, Aidan Carlton, Baylor and Caleb Girts; daughter-in-law, Brenda Carlton; sister-in-law, Brenda Earley; stepson, Jeff Hallman (Marcia); step-grandsons, David Hallman (Brittany), Justin Hallman and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her children, Debbie Carlton Aston and James “Butch” Carlton; sister, Bobbie Earley Lee; brother, James Edward Earley and stepson, Kenny Hallman.