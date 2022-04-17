Margie Cook -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Margie Lorraine Aultman Cook, 84, of Denmark, passed away on April 15, 2022, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Edward Ottis Aultman and Margie Lee Avinger Aultman. She loved all things outdoors and was her family's biggest supporter.

Margie was born April 11, 1938, in Orangeburg County. She was a graduate of Holly Hill High School and also attended Lander College. She was married to her husband of 60 years, Ben, on July 1, 1961. Margie was a member of Denmark First Baptist for 60+ years. She served and was involved in many organizations in the church and community throughout the years including Meals on Wheels, Girls in Action, Acteens, Homebound Ministry, Senior Adult Ministry, and Local Garden Club. Over the years, she was employed by Brooker's and Denmark-Olar School District 2, where she retired in 1998. She was very involved in her children's and grandchildren's activities during and following retirement.

She is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin Liles Cook; her sister, Mary Lou Williamson; children, Benjamin “Liles” Cook Jr. , John (Jackie) Cook, Ricky (Niki) Cook; grandchildren, Kyle (Allie) Cook, Bretta (Camden) Kittrell, Christin (Bubba) Crosby, Brent (Cassie) Cook, Kara Cook, Austin (Gayle) Cook, Coby (Emily) Cook, Kelsey Cook; great-grandchildren, Camden Kittrell Jr., Oaklyn Crosby, Lainey Kittrell, Cole Kittrell; niece, Dawn (Stuart) Henry; nephew, Jimmy (Anne) Williamson and several great nieces and nephews

Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. April 18, at Denmark First Baptist Church, 433 Beech Ave., Denmark, and will be officiated by the Rev. Andy Hunter and Doctor Matt Thomas.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Denmark First Baptist Church, and graveside will be at Denmark Cemetery following the service.

Memorials can be made to Denmark First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 325, Denmark, SC 29042; Denmark Cemetery, P.O. Box 387, Denmark, SC 29042; or to Meals on Wheels, c/o Denmark First Baptist Church P.O. Box 325, Denmark, SC 29042.

Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.