Margarettle Sloan Bell -- Jamison

JAMISON -- Margarette Sloan Bell, 76, of Jamison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 727 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Justin Eshleman will be officiating.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Robert K. Davis Jr., Walter “Rett” E. Davis, Daniel Thomas, Waylon Williams and Al Jarvis.

Mrs. Bell was born in Charleston, on Feb. 7, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Paul Earl Sloan and the late Genevieve Kirkley Sloan Glover. She was an active member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Mrs. Bell was a former member of the Jamison Volunteer Fire Department. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will forever be missed.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby E. Bell of Jamison; two daughters, Cheryl D. Bell of Jamison, Michelle B. Jarvis (Al) of Cameron; four grandchildren, Robert K. Davis, Jr. of Jamison, Rett Davis (Stacey) of Jamison, Sloan Thomas (Daniel) of Cameron, Kayla E. Jarvis of Lodge; five great-grandchildren, Hartlyn, Mallory, Walker, Kortland, Westlynn; sister, Maria S. DeLoach of Lakeland, Fl, and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Mrs. Bell's caregiver, Rachelle Hagwood for her unwavering love and exceptional care of Mrs. Bell, and to Edisto Home Care and Hospice for their support.

Memorials may be made to Jamison Community House at 4198 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 or to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 727 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Friends and family may call the residence.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.