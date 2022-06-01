Margaret Thomas Hildebrand -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Margaret Thomas Hildebrand, 72, of St. Matthews, passed away May 30, 2022. She was the wife of Daniel Keith Hildebrand.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at First Baptist Church of St. Matthews, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas B. Huggins Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Margaret was born in Smoaks, a daughter of the late Stephen Thomas and the late Helen Keels Thomas. She was a graduate of the Orangeburg Regional School of Nursing. Margaret retired from DHEC as a registered nurse after working there for 33 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of St. Matthews, where she was a Sunday school teacher, and she was a member of the Rose Garden Club.

Survivors include her husband of the home; a daughter, Anna Hildebrand Norris (Cole); two grandsons, Waylon Norris and Rhett Norris; a sister, Virginia Bunton (Nelson); and two brothers, Al Thomas and Steve Thomas Jr. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William Thomas; and two sisters, Ann Hutton and Judy Cannon.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of St. Matthews, P.O. Box 348, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

