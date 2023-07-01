ORANGEBURG -- Margaret Robinson, age 75, of 485 Nature Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29115, died June 28, 2023, at MUSC Health Orangeburg following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30pm Monday July 3, 2023, at GLover's Funeral Home Chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial Sunnyside Cemetery.

Viewing will be held Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 2:00-7:00 PM. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests at the residence.

Online Condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.