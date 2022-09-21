Margaret ‘Peggy’ Adicks -- Cope

COPE -- Margaret “Peggy” Adicks of Cope died on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 85.

Peggy is survived by her three children, Charles “Buddy” Adicks Jr. and Chris Adicks, both of Orangeburg, and Marie Irick of Summerville; eight grandchildren, Tee Cade, Wil Adicks, Al Adicks, Andrea Kuehl and husband, Brian, Stephen Irick, Sarina Irick, Miranda Irick and Garrett Irick; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack Pegouskie and wife, Carol; one sister, Elsie Walters; a brother-in-law, Carl Adicks; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Adicks.

Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Charles Adicks Sr.; parents, Wallace and Adelade Pegouskie; five sisters, Eileen Mahs, Bea Crow, Evelyn Knight, Alma Jamison, Isabelle Ward; and three brothers, Wallace Pegouskie, Marvin Pegouskie and Jerry Pegouskie.

Friends and family are invited to attend Peggy's visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2202 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210, or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2202 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118.