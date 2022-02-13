Margaret Neal -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Margaret Neal, 97, of 106 Ervin Drive, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Mount Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Santee, with interment to follow. The Rev. C.J. Way is officiating.

Mrs. Neal passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, her son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Dora Neal, may be reached via telephone at 803-854-2238 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

