SANTEE -- Ms. Margaret Neal, 97, of 106 Elvin Drive, Santee, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Santee

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, her son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Dora Neal, may be reached at 803-854-2238.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.