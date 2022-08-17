Margaret Mazyck Addison -- Holly Hill

Margaret was educated in the Holly Hill public schools. She was a 1955 graduate of Roberts High School. She earned a B.A. degree in English from Morris College in 1959 and master's degree and specialist of education degree. Margaret was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Beaufort Addison Sr. of St. Stephen on Sept. 13, 1959. Margaret was a faithful member of Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Holly Hill. There, she served as a deaconess, missionary, usher, and chairperson of various committees until her health declined. Margaret worked in Orangeburg County public schools District #3 for 28 years as an English teacher, director of special education, assistant superintendent, and associate superintendent. In addition, she was an educational consultant with the South Carolina Commission on Higher Learning. Margaret's passion was ensuring students and families in her community received equitable educational experiences and were prepared to compete with more prominent school districts. Margaret was a member of the board of trustees of the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and a member and trustee emeritus of the Medical University of South Carolina. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Jeddah Court #86 in Orangeburg, Tri-County Chamber of Commerce, and a founding member of the Alex Haley Contempo Social Club of Holly Hill. She was active in her community and participated in Meals-on-Wheels and other civic organizations. In addition, Margaret was the owner/operator of Utopia Restaurant & Lounge in Holly Hill. She shared her heart and good food with people for over 30 years and was well known for her fried chicken, bread pudding and Christmas fruit cake.