Margaret Louise ‘Weezy’ Cribb Adams -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Margaret Louise "Weezy" Cribb Adams, 89, of Cameron, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late Preston Oliver Adams of Orangeburg.

A private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with Pastor Christine Praham officiating.

Mrs. Adams was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Laurel Hill, North Carolina, to the late Robert Neil Cribb and Wilma Doulas Cribb. She worked in the sewing room of Ambler Industries, followed by many dedicated years as a child care provider, helping raise children throughout the Orangeburg area. She was a member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church.

Survivors include daughter, Karen Adams Moody of St. Matthews; granddaughter, Savannah Love Moody of Elloree; and many friends that turned into family.

The family suggests memorials be made to Orangeburg Lutheran Church. P.O. Box 488, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family won't be able to receive friends but encourages others to please sign the online guest book at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

