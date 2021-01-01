 Skip to main content
Margaret L. Gallagher -- North
NORTH -- The outdoor memorial service for Mrs. Margaret L. Gallagher scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, has been postponed until a later time.

Mrs. Gallagher passed away Dec. 27, 2020, following a battle with cancer.

