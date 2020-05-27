× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Margaret Jones Davis

ORANGEBURG -- On May 22, 2020, Margaret Jones Davis was called home to eternal rest.

She was preceded in death by her husband Henry L. Davis, her parents, and three brothers.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Jacqueline Davis Belton, Patricia Davis Spann and Marcia Davis Taylor; her sons-in-law, David E. Belton, Samuel Spann III and Henry L. Taylor; and her grandchildren, David E. Belton II, Kendrick M. Taylor, Spencer H. Taylor, Amanda E. Belton, Sean P. Taylor, Imani J. Belton, Lindsey M. Spann and Tyler S. Spann.

Arrangements are entrusted to Riley's Funeral Home Hampton Chapel.

Public visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Davis will be memorialized during a private graveside service for the immediate family only.

Riley's Funeral Home Hampton Chapel, 126 Pepper St., Hampton, SC 29924 (803-943-4753)

