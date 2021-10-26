Margaret Irene Benge Jones -- Sugar Hill, ga.

Mrs. Jones was born Aug. 25, 1943, in Orangeburg County, to the late Charlotte Stroman Benge. In addition to her mother, she is predeceased by her grandparents Andrew M. Stroman Sr. and Margaret Bell Stroman. She was a graduate of Bowman High School and Palmer Business College. After graduation, she traveled for seven years with her husband while he was in the Air Force. In 1970, she settled in Atlanta, Georgia, where she raised her family and was a stay-at-home mom. As her children got older, she was a very active tennis player and involved in ALTA (Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association), as well as being employed by Designs In Flowers as a floral designer. After they retired back to Bowman, she worked at Charleston Florist for many years. Margaret was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and attended hundreds of football games; home, away or bowls.