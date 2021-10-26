Margaret Irene Benge Jones -- Sugar Hill, ga.

SUGAR HILL, Ga. -- Margaret Irene Benge Jones, 78, of Sugar Hill, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, after several years of declining health. She was the wife of the late Michael “Mickey” Jones, who was her loving husband for 46 years.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Wightman United Methodist Church, Bowman, with the Rev. Michael Written officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Bowman Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Tyler Arant, Brent Arant, Marty Stroman, Warren Stroman, Cal Hewitt and Chad Floyd.
Mrs. Jones was born Aug. 25, 1943, in Orangeburg County, to the late Charlotte Stroman Benge. In addition to her mother, she is predeceased by her grandparents Andrew M. Stroman Sr. and Margaret Bell Stroman. She was a graduate of Bowman High School and Palmer Business College. After graduation, she traveled for seven years with her husband while he was in the Air Force. In 1970, she settled in Atlanta, Georgia, where she raised her family and was a stay-at-home mom. As her children got older, she was a very active tennis player and involved in ALTA (Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association), as well as being employed by Designs In Flowers as a floral designer. After they retired back to Bowman, she worked at Charleston Florist for many years. Margaret was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and attended hundreds of football games; home, away or bowls.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Wightman United Methodist Church, where she served in various capacities including the choir.
Survivors include a son, Michael John Jones (Kirsten), of Johns Creek, Georgia; a daughter, Patricia Jones Bethea (Sean) of Sugar Hill, Georgia; two granddaughters, Chloe Elizabeth Dunn and Charlotte Louise Jones; two grandsons, McPherson John Jones and Michael Harvey Bethea and is also survived by her special cousins that she treated as siblings; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials be made to Wightman United Methodist Church, 7215 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
