Margaret Hughes Rast -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Margaret Hughes Rast, 96, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Bowman First Baptist Church, 6605 Charleston Highway, Bowman. The Rev. Steve Scott and Pastor Trey Atkinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bowman Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bowman First Baptist Church prior to the funeral service. We will be following the guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Taylor, Stephen Taylor, Bryan Shuler, Trey Atkinson, Matt Clamp and Al Shuler.

Mrs. Margaret was born Sept. 12, 1924, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Edwin White Hughes and the late Annie Shingler Hughes. She was a member of Bowman First Baptist Church, where she served as the Esther Smith Sunday School Class teacher and she was a member of the Ladies Prayer Group. She was predeceased by her husband, George T. Rast; daughter, Florrie Ann Rast; brothers, Franklin Hughes, Jackie Hughes and E.W. Hughes; sister, Florence Etheridge; and sons-in-law, L.B. Taylor and Paul Benton.