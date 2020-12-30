Margaret Gallagher -- North

NORTH – Mrs. Margaret Gallagher, 82 years of age, was known for her generous heart in the community of North. She often responded to hurting people with her delicious homemade cakes, pies and breads. Very special individuals were blessed by her crocheted afghans and baby blankets. Everyone was greeted by her warm smile, and assuredly a word of encouragement. But the day finally arrived when all was complete. On Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home, with her family near, Margaret passed peacefully into Heaven.
Margaret was born in the town of North, and had moved away for many years. Upon retiring and returning home to the place of her birth, Margaret took the position of secretary and prayer warrior of Livingston Christian Academy until its closing, and then worked as cashier of the Piggly Wiggly of Neeses. She loved interacting with people and encouraging others along the way.
A Ebenezer United Methodist Church, she served as lay leader and loved sharing the Children's Moment on Sunday mornings. One of her passions was ministering to the women of Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution through the Kairos Prison Ministry.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Karen Catoe and Chelly Smilich, both of Florida. Margaret loved her family dearly and found great delight in her children as well as her grandchildren (and great-grandchildren), Karlie (Sophie and Jack), Kyle, Randi and Haley (Wyatt). She is also survived by one sister, Carolyn Anderson of Colorado.
The family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice of West Columbia, Deborah Cook and Joanie McEwan, who gave such compassionate care. A special thanks to Margaret's best friend, Ronda Smith, who has been there with unconditional love and support. Thank you also to all the friends and the many other family members who provided help through Margaret's last most difficult year.
An outdoor memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church located at 2805 Highway 178, North, SC 29112. Rev. Richard Toy will officiate the service. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and to bring a folding chair, if desired.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be sent to Kairos of SC, P.O. Box 210091, Columbia, SC 29221; mark memo line with CGGCI.
