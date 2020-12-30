Margaret Gallagher -- North

NORTH – Mrs. Margaret Gallagher, 82 years of age, was known for her generous heart in the community of North. She often responded to hurting people with her delicious homemade cakes, pies and breads. Very special individuals were blessed by her crocheted afghans and baby blankets. Everyone was greeted by her warm smile, and assuredly a word of encouragement. But the day finally arrived when all was complete. On Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home, with her family near, Margaret passed peacefully into Heaven.

Margaret was born in the town of North, and had moved away for many years. Upon retiring and returning home to the place of her birth, Margaret took the position of secretary and prayer warrior of Livingston Christian Academy until its closing, and then worked as cashier of the Piggly Wiggly of Neeses. She loved interacting with people and encouraging others along the way.

A Ebenezer United Methodist Church, she served as lay leader and loved sharing the Children's Moment on Sunday mornings. One of her passions was ministering to the women of Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution through the Kairos Prison Ministry.