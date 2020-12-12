Margaret Fogle Odom -- Orangeburg

Margaret was born on May 2, 1924, in Cope. She was the daughter of the late Donald Barton Fogle and the late Wilhelmenia Brickle Fogle. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Margaret was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary at the Edisto Shrine Club in Orangeburg. She loved sewing, vegetable and flower gardening and baking. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard “Dick” Franklin Odom Sr.; son-in-law, Jimmy Grice; five brothers and a sister.