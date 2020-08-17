Margaret Dantzler D'Aiello -- Elloree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Mrs. Margaret Ann Dantzler D'Aiello, of Elloree, died Aug. 14, 2020. She was born March 15, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Mack Dantzler and Dorothy Gramling Dantzler. She was a secretary for School District 3. She was a member of the DAR and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elloree.

She was predeceased by her husband, the late Steven D'Aiello, and a son, Edward Dean Ulmer.

She is survived by one son, Ralph B. Ulmer Jr. (Donna), of North Santee; one brother, Gramling Dantzler (Barbara), of Cayce; one sister, Jeanette D. Kinder, of Summerton; and one sister-in-law, Jackie Dantzler, of Orangeburg. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Elloree, conducted by Pastor Mitch Evans.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

