Margaret Bryant -- Bamberg
Margaret Bryant -- Bamberg

Margaret Bryant

BAMBERG -- Margaret Bryant, 98, of Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg is in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precaustions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

