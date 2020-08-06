Margaret Bryant -- Bamberg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg is in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precaustions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.