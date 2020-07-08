Margaret B. Stokes -- St. George

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Ms. Margaret B. Stokes, 96, of 101 Franklin St., St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, St. George.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the funeral home.