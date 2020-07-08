Margaret B. Stokes -- St. George
0 comments

Margaret B. Stokes -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Ms. Margaret B. Stokes, 96, of 101 Franklin St., St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, St. George.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the funeral home.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Stokes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News