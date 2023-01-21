Margaret Anne Baker Garrett -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Margaret Anne Baker Garrett, 67, of St. Matthews, passed away Jan. 12, 2023. She was married to the late Glen Edwin Garrett.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
A private burial will be held at a later date in St. George Cemetery.
Anne was born in Orangeburg to the late Clyde Windon Baker and the late Mary Lee Parrish. She graduated from Bennettsville High School and attended Clemson University. She was a local business owner who ran The Shoe Store in Elloree and Village Pizza in St. Matthews. Anne was also a horse trainer and event coordinator. She was essential in the planning of the annual Elloree Trials at the Elloree Training Center. Anne was a member of Salem Baptist Church of Bennettsville and loved her weimaraners, especially Merlin.
Survivors include her son, Zebulon "Zeb" Proctor; and a number of close cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Baker.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868