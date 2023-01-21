Margaret Anne Baker Garrett -- St. Matthews

Anne was born in Orangeburg to the late Clyde Windon Baker and the late Mary Lee Parrish. She graduated from Bennettsville High School and attended Clemson University. She was a local business owner who ran The Shoe Store in Elloree and Village Pizza in St. Matthews. Anne was also a horse trainer and event coordinator. She was essential in the planning of the annual Elloree Trials at the Elloree Training Center. Anne was a member of Salem Baptist Church of Bennettsville and loved her weimaraners, especially Merlin.