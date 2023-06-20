BOWMAN - Margaret Ann Smoak Weathers, 84, of Bowman, passed away on June 16, 2023. She was the wife of the late Steve W. Weathers.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Bowman, with the Rev. Daniel Smoak, the Rev. David Mitchell, and the Rev. Mike Whitten officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. Honored to serve as pallbearers were, Bubba Smoak, Daniel Smoak, Edwin Smoak, Hal Arant, Charlie Murphy and Jess Griffith. Honorary pallbearers are her caregivers.

Mrs. Weathers was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Earl Jennings Smoak and Betty Rae Bozard Smoak. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and was long-time employee of Farmers and Merchants Bank in Bowman and Holly Hill for 40 years. Mrs. Weathers was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir, and Orangeburg Community Bible Study. She enjoyed working Vacation Bible School and loved watching the Carolina Gamecocks football team. Mrs. Weathers was affectionately known by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as "Gau Gau."

Survivors include her daughters, Tammy Smith (Rogers) of Bowman and Stephanie Murphy (Mark) of Cameron, SC; brother, Jimmy Smoak (Susan) of Orangeburg, SC; sister-in-law, Patricia S. Watson, of Orangeburg, SC; grandchildren, Haden Smith (Kacey) of Cameron and Craig Smith (Katherine) of Orangeburg, Charlie Murphy (Ashley) of Orangeburg; great-grandchildren, Weathers and Bridge Smith, Lyon and Dryden Smith, Catherine and Thomas Murphy; special cousin, Tommie Carol Barton; two special nieces, Dayle Arant and Beth Turner; and a number of many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Earle J. Smoak, Jr. and A.J. Smoak; and her twin sister, Margie S. Arant.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, c/o Stacy Weathers, 1877 Duncan Chapel Road Bowman 29018; Edisto Health Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, Suite A, Orangeburg 29115; Fishing for Friends, 849 Gin Bay Road, Cameron 29030.

A special thanks to her devoted, caring and loving caregivers, Paula Hudson, Pam Lassiter, Rose Jefferson, Katelyn Robinson and Catherine Ann Oliver. Also, a special thank you to Edisto Hospice and all the nurses, CNAs, social workers, and Chaplain.

