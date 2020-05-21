Margaret Ann Osteen Beasley -- Columbus, Ga.

She served in various levels of responsibility in the states of Georgia and South Carolina, serving within the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Colonial Dames, various chapters … in addition to service in Garden Clubs, Women's Clubs, Historicalreservation Societies, Genealogical Societies and Book Clubs. Her service extended, as well, to that of being a Docent, Pink Lady, and PTA officer. In 1997, she completed a two-year research project, receiving a first-place national award from the National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars, establishing a South Carolina Historical Marker and Historical Parlor, featuring the Elms Plantation during the Colonial Era at “The Elms of Charleston, South Carolina.” She authored the book, “History of the Elms Plantation” and was contributing writer in the book, “History of Hart County, Georgia.”