Margaret Ann Dantzler D'Aiello -- Elloree
Margaret Ann Dantzler D’Aiello -- Elloree

ELLOREE – Mrs. Margaret Ann Dantzler D'Aiello of Elloree died Aug. 14, 2020.

She was born March 15, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Mack Dantzler and Dorothy Gramling Dantzler. She was a secretary for School District 3. She was a member of the DAR and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Elloree.

She was predeceased by her husband, Steven D'Aiello; a son, Edward Dean Ulmer,; and a brother, Mack Dantzler.

She is survived by a son, Ralph B. Ulmer Jr. (Donna) of North Santee; a brother, Gramling Dantzler (Barbara) of Cayce; a sister, Jeanette D. Kinder of Summerton; and a sister-in-law, Jackie Dantzler of Orangeburg. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery, Elloree, conducted by Pastor Mitch Evans. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

