Marden “Mardy” J. Hooper -- Cope

Mr. Hooper was born on Jan. 3, 1942, in Auburn, New York. He was the son of the late Willard Hooper and the late Elizabeth McCloskey Hooper. He graduated from Skaneateles High School in Skaneateles, New York. Mr. Hooper was an Insurance agent with Life of Georgia and Monumental Life for over 33 years. He was a faithful member of Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church. Mr. Hooper loved Jesus, his wonderful wife and all of his family and church family. He enjoyed being around friends and family and always wanted to make them smile. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Gayle T. Hooper and his mother and father-in-law, Amon and Evelyn Thomas.