Marden “Mardy” J. Hooper -- Cope

COPE -- Marden “Mardy” J. Hooper, 79, of Cope, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church, 1066 Bonnette Road, Cope, SC.
Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The Rev. Walter Pym will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Mr. Hooper was born on Jan. 3, 1942, in Auburn, New York. He was the son of the late Willard Hooper and the late Elizabeth McCloskey Hooper. He graduated from Skaneateles High School in Skaneateles, New York. Mr. Hooper was an Insurance agent with Life of Georgia and Monumental Life for over 33 years. He was a faithful member of Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church. Mr. Hooper loved Jesus, his wonderful wife and all of his family and church family. He enjoyed being around friends and family and always wanted to make them smile. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Gayle T. Hooper and his mother and father-in-law, Amon and Evelyn Thomas.
Survivors include his stepson, William Rast (Susannah); granddaughters, Amelia (Phillip), Caroline (Zaid), Annah; great-grandchildren, Aymen, Noura; sister, Loy Reagan (Ed); sister-in-law, Patsy Judy; and his fur baby, “Boots.”
The family would like to give a special thanks to Edisto Home Care and Hospice and the Circle of Love for their care, love and support during this difficult time.
Memorials may be made to Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church building fund at 1066 Bonnette Road, Cope, SC 29038 or to a charity of one's choice.
