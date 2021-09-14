 Skip to main content
Marcus Smalls -- Aiken
AIKEN -- Marcus Smalls of 735 Maple Drive, passed away Sept. 13, 2021, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of his mother-in-law, Brenda Broughton, 1838 Honeyford Road, Denmark, and a mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

