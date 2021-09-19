Marcus Nathel Smalls -- Aiken

AIKEN -- The funeral for Marcus Nathel Smalls, 44, of 735 Maple Drive, Aiken, will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 20, 2021, at Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc., Denmark.

Burial will be in Lemon Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Mr. Smalls, son of the late Nathel Smalls and Dessie May Bias Smalls, was born on Nov. 18, 1976, in Bamberg. He entered into eternal rest on Sept. 13 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Marcus was educated in Denmark public school system and graduated with the class of 1996. Marcus was employed by Arcilla Mining and Land Company located in McIntyre, Georgia, as a driver.

Marcus was a member of Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc. in Denmark. On Feb. 10, 2018, Marcus married the love of his life, Brenda Denise Jones-Smalls.

Marcus was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Brenda Denise Smalls.

Marcus was a fun and loving young man. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Marcus also enjoyed racing cars and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and praising the Lord.