Marco Y. Felder -- Waldorf, Md.

WALDORF, Md. -- Mr. Marco Y. Felder, of Washington, D.C., answered his Master's call on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was the husband of Yolanda Bruce Felder, son of Romeo and Articlees Felder Jr., the grandson of the late Romeo and Tenell Felder Sr. and Roy L. and Chiseko Palmer Sr., and the father of Victor Romeo Felder and Miya Felder.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A., Waldorf, MD 20601. Due to COVID-19, the family understands many will not be able to attend in person. Therefore, services will also be streamed live. Please see the Funeral home website for details prior to services.
Additionally, due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving friends at any residence; however, you may contact the aunt, Gloria Randolph. Online condolences can be forwarded to:
www.briscoe-tonicfuneralhome.comontact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.