Marco Y. Felder -- Waldorf, Md.

WALDORF, Md. -- Mr. Marco Y. Felder, of Washington, D.C., answered his Master's call on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was the husband of Yolanda Bruce Felder, son of Romeo and Articlees Felder Jr., the grandson of the late Romeo and Tenell Felder Sr. and Roy L. and Chiseko Palmer Sr., and the father of Victor Romeo Felder and Miya Felder.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A., Waldorf, MD 20601. Due to COVID-19, the family understands many will not be able to attend in person. Therefore, services will also be streamed live. Please see the Funeral home website for details prior to services.

Additionally, due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving friends at any residence; however, you may contact the aunt, Gloria Randolph. Online condolences can be forwarded to:

www.briscoe-tonicfuneralhome.comontact.