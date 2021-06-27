Marcia D. Boettler -- Raleigh, N.C.

For most of her life, Marcia was a homemaker, raising her only son, Jeff. She explored many hobbies and became proficient in everything she set her mind to. In the 1970s and early 1980s, her crotchet and needlepoint earned her dozens of ribbons at the Orangeburg County Fair. She also sold many items at the annual Festival of Roses in Orangeburg. In the late 1980s, she shifted to gardening and specifically, growing ferns. With two large 100-foot greenhouses erected in the backyard, she grew ferns and sold them throughout Orangeburg County to businesses and at weekend events. Next came beadwork and American Indian jewelry at which she became so skilled, she actually taught some American Indian tribes and children in South Carolina how to do the beadwork. Since moving to Raleigh, she made beaded necklaces and earrings, became an expert at making paper flowers and gave them to residents at the senior living facility where she lived. She was still making paper flowers until the day she passed.