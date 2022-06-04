Marcella Harrison Hughes -- Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Marcella Harrison Hughes, 79, devoted wife of 50 years to G. Floyd Hughes, left this world to join Jesus on May 31, 2022.

Marcella graduated from Springs Valley High School in French Lick, Indiana, and then moved to Kentucky to begin her career. She began modestly in Frankfort, Kentucky, as an administrative assistant at Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company and rose through the ranks to become vice president of marketing for Fortegra based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marcella was passionate about her work and loved her family dearly. She was the consummate professional with all her work clients, demonstrated care and compassion for her co-workers, and was tremendously successful in all aspects. She led her family with the same vigor and encouraged her children to dream and become whatever they wanted to be. She was kind, selfless, forgiving and always encouraged others to give back to those in need.

As a follower of Christ, she shared her faith whenever possible and served faithfully at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Marcella aspired to communicate God's love in all situations and made every room brighter and also everyone around her better.

Marcella is survived by her sons, Carlton D. (Leslie) Wininger of Racine, Wisconsin, B. Kent (Tracy) Wininger of Columbus, Ohio, and Jeffrey S. Hughes of Jacksonville; daughter, Kristi W. (Gordon) Lunceford of Richmond, Kentucky; grandchildren, Malcolm Kent Lunceford, Matthew Wininger, Grant Wininger, Carson Dunn and Bethany Lunceford; sisters, Virginia Burton of French Lick, Indiana, and Charlotte Wiseman of Sellersburg, Indiana; along with many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday, June 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 125 W. Ashley St., Jacksonville, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life service to follow at 11 a.m.

A private burial will occur at the Cane Creek Cemetery, French Lick Indiana, at a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marcella's memory may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.

