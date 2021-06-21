Marcella G. Jackson -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Marcella G. Jackson, 88, of Cordova passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Funeral services will be held held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, 4305 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road in Orangeburg.

The Rev. Darrell Wilkins will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Wilkins and Seth Wilkins.

Mrs. Jackson was born on Aug. 11, 1932, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Frank LaFrance and the late Julia Jackson White LaFrance. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Marcella was predeceased by her husband, Thomas H. Jackson Sr. and a son, Thomas H. Jackson Jr.

Survivors include her sons, Frank Jackson (Ellen), William Jackson (Clarice); grandchildren, Jessica, Steven, Christopher and Jay Jackson; brothers, Louis LaFrance and Ralph LaFrance and a number of nieces and nephews.