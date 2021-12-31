 Skip to main content
Mar’Shawn Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Mar'Shawn Williams, 16, of 930 Nance St., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Ms. Monica Green, 930 Nance St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow to all COVID-19 precaution and wear a mask

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com.

