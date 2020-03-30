Mar’Quell Christopher Wilson -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- We are saddened to announce the passing of Mar'Quell Christopher Wilson. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
The family will receive visitors at the residence of his grandmother, Mr. and Mrs. Brandy (Venetia) Myers, 206 Cactus Lane, St. Matthews, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m.
The family asks that you contact them prior to visitation at (803) 874-1801.
Due to the constraints that are in place due to COVID-19, we ask that you respect the family's wishes regarding receiving visitors.
