Manning Wayne Reed -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Manning Wayne Reed, 68, of Bamberg, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in Riverside Cemetery, 560 Jones Bridge Road, North. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the graveside.

Mr. Reed was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Manning Percy Reed and the late Elenor West Reed. Mr. Reed was a member of Embree Hunt Club, enjoyed the outdoors, dove hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Willis Reed; children, Barry M. (Alyssa W.) Reed and Brian Wayne (Dannette A.) Reed; grandchildren, Walker M. Reed, Mackenzie Reed, Ava Reed, Hollie Reed, Waylon Reed and Ellenor Reed; a brother, Marvin Reed; and a nephew, Joseph (Ashley) Reed. He was predeceased by a niece, Holly Marie Reed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Love Home Care, 14102 Church St., Williston, SC 29853.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Circle of Love caregivers.

