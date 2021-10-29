 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mandy Jane Childers Gunn -- Gaffney
0 comments

Mandy Jane Childers Gunn -- Gaffney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mandy Jane Childers Gunn

GAFFNEY -- Mandy Jane Childers Gunn, 98, of 1434 North Limestone St., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Peachtree Centre following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Andy Gunn Sr. and the daughter of the late John Pinkney Childers and Gracie Bolin Childers. Mrs. Gunn was always a homemaker, but served as a mother and caregiver to many who needed it.

Mrs. Gunn is survived by one daughter, Joyce Gunn Green; one son, Andy Gunn Jr. (Sherrie); five grandchildren, Darren L. Ledbetter Sr. (Elizabeth), Tonya Hook (Allen), Justin Gunn (Layne), Lauren Gunn, and Seth Gunn (Ashley); and two great-grandchildren, Darren L. "DJ" Ledbetter Jr. (Lauren) and Carson Hook.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Eugene Gunn; a son-in-law, Randy Green; and eight siblings.

The family will receive from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Frederick Memorial Gardens. Graveside services will immediately follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Roger Green officiating.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Attn: SC Gift Processing, 4600 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209; St. Andrew's United Methodist Church Capital Fund, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or Cherokee Street Baptist Church, c/o Kathy Bullard, 1917 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Gunn family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News