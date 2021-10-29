Mandy Jane Childers Gunn -- Gaffney

GAFFNEY -- Mandy Jane Childers Gunn, 98, of 1434 North Limestone St., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Peachtree Centre following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Andy Gunn Sr. and the daughter of the late John Pinkney Childers and Gracie Bolin Childers. Mrs. Gunn was always a homemaker, but served as a mother and caregiver to many who needed it.
Mrs. Gunn is survived by one daughter, Joyce Gunn Green; one son, Andy Gunn Jr. (Sherrie); five grandchildren, Darren L. Ledbetter Sr. (Elizabeth), Tonya Hook (Allen), Justin Gunn (Layne), Lauren Gunn, and Seth Gunn (Ashley); and two great-grandchildren, Darren L. "DJ" Ledbetter Jr. (Lauren) and Carson Hook.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Eugene Gunn; a son-in-law, Randy Green; and eight siblings.
The family will receive from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Frederick Memorial Gardens. Graveside services will immediately follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Roger Green officiating.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Attn: SC Gift Processing, 4600 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209; St. Andrew's United Methodist Church Capital Fund, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or Cherokee Street Baptist Church, c/o Kathy Bullard, 1917 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Gunn family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.