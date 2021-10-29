Mandy Jane Childers Gunn -- Gaffney

GAFFNEY -- Mandy Jane Childers Gunn, 98, of 1434 North Limestone St., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Peachtree Centre following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Andy Gunn Sr. and the daughter of the late John Pinkney Childers and Gracie Bolin Childers. Mrs. Gunn was always a homemaker, but served as a mother and caregiver to many who needed it.

Mrs. Gunn is survived by one daughter, Joyce Gunn Green; one son, Andy Gunn Jr. (Sherrie); five grandchildren, Darren L. Ledbetter Sr. (Elizabeth), Tonya Hook (Allen), Justin Gunn (Layne), Lauren Gunn, and Seth Gunn (Ashley); and two great-grandchildren, Darren L. "DJ" Ledbetter Jr. (Lauren) and Carson Hook.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Eugene Gunn; a son-in-law, Randy Green; and eight siblings.

The family will receive from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Frederick Memorial Gardens. Graveside services will immediately follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Roger Green officiating.