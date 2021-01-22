 Skip to main content
Mamie 'Ruth' Johnson Waldo -- Columbia
Mamie 'Ruth' Johnson Waldo -- Columbia

Mamie "Ruth" Johnson Waldo

COLUMBIA --Graveside services for Mamie "Ruth" Johnson Waldo, of 4308 Camino Court, Columbia and formerly of Bamberg, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at noon in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Leevy's Funeral Home of Columbia will be in charge of the arrangements with the Carroll Mortuary assisting with local arrangements.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

