Mamie 'Ruth' Johnson Waldo -- Columbia

COLUMBIA --Graveside services for Mamie "Ruth" Johnson Waldo, of 4308 Camino Court, Columbia and formerly of Bamberg, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at noon in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.
The Leevy's Funeral Home of Columbia will be in charge of the arrangements with the Carroll Mortuary assisting with local arrangements.
The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.