Mamie Rae Nettles Livingston -- North

Besides her family, Mamie also enjoyed being productive and working hard and she wanted you to share her work ethic. She could often be found mowing her acreage or heading to the pond to fish, fish and fish some more. The three Cs for Mamie consisted of catching, cleaning and cooking; it goes without saying she enjoyed eating them, too. There wasn't much she couldn't do, or wouldn't at least try. She was extremely strong-willed and quite determined; she certainly was one of a kind and will be missed, but I am sure she is a long-awaited and much welcomed addition to the Heavenly Army of God.