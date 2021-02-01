Mamie Rae Nettles Livingston -- North

NORTH -- Mamie Rae Nettles Livingston, age 95, was ushered to the Heavenly realm, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
She was born April 3, 1926, in Pine Hill, the daughter of James Carey and Victoria Sturkie Nettles. Mamie was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Ewart Paul Livingston and her six siblings.
Mamie was the only one of her family who graduated from high school and specifically North High, where she was voted most likely to succeed. And SUCCEED she did! She held three paying jobs at one time for a number of years. She retired from the Maryland Board of Education and she and Paul returned to North.
Mamie became an active member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and served on many committees. She also completely re-organized the Nelson-Bass Post 78 of North, American Legion Auxiliary. She strongly believed in supporting the American veterans and the freedoms they fought and many died for. During the 25-plus years, she served in many leadership positions including president, treasurer and poppy chairman, Mamie was also an active member of the Gideon's International of S.C. Auxiliary for 30-plus years.
She was truly at home wherever she was and was quick-witted; she loved to make people laugh and smile. Mamie was also known for speaking her mind and she wasn't one to soft-pedal anything -- NOT ONE THING!
Mamie is survived by her son, Larry Paul (Chara) Livingston of Clinton, Maryland; her daughter, Joan Livingston Wathen Buckheister of North; her grandson, Kirk Wathen of North; and great-grands, Kendall and Reid.
Besides her family, Mamie also enjoyed being productive and working hard and she wanted you to share her work ethic. She could often be found mowing her acreage or heading to the pond to fish, fish and fish some more. The three Cs for Mamie consisted of catching, cleaning and cooking; it goes without saying she enjoyed eating them, too. There wasn't much she couldn't do, or wouldn't at least try. She was extremely strong-willed and quite determined; she certainly was one of a kind and will be missed, but I am sure she is a long-awaited and much welcomed addition to the Heavenly Army of God.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, for family only.
Contributions can be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or the Gideon's International of S.C.
