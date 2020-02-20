Mamie L. Felder -- Orangeburg
Mamie L. Felder -- Orangeburg

Mamie L. Felder

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mamie L. Felder, 74, of 516 Presidential Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Apostle Warren Smith is officiating.

Mrs. Felder passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Friends may call the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

