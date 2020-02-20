Mamie L. Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mamie L. Felder, 74, of 516 Presidential Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Apostle Warren Smith is officiating.

Mrs. Felder passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Regional Medical Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Friends may call the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mamie Felder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.